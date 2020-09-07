UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 140 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

LON BARC opened at GBX 106.88 ($1.40) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,158.64).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

