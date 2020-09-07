UBS Group Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €85.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEI. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.76 ($113.84).

BEI stock opened at €96.92 ($114.02) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a 1-year low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 1-year high of €117.25 ($137.94). The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is €98.36 and its 200-day moving average is €96.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

