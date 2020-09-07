UBS Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €52.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.19 ($81.40).

Shares of BN stock opened at €56.18 ($66.09) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.13. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

