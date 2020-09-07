UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €8.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.37 ($7.50).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €8.14 ($9.57) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.45. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

