UBS Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.93 ($12.86).

E.On stock opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.74. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

