UBS Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.93 ($12.86).

E.On stock opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.74. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

