UBS Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €11.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.97 ($11.73).

ETR:ENI opened at €7.64 ($8.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.16 and a 200-day moving average of €8.87. ENI has a 52 week low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a 52 week high of €14.59 ($17.17). The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

