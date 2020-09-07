UBS Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €25.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.84 ($25.70).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

