UBS Group Downgrades Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of DNNGY stock opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

