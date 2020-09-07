UBS Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.71 ($59.66).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($61.52).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

