UBS Group Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.95 ($50.53).

EPA BNP opened at €37.23 ($43.79) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.59.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Analyst Recommendations for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit