UBS Group Reiterates “€46.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.95 ($50.53).

EPA BNP opened at €37.23 ($43.79) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.59.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

