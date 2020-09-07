UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UCBJF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

UCBJF stock remained flat at $$116.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.92. UCB has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.51.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

