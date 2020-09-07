Ultra Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $49.77 million and $1.40 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,385.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.52 or 0.02200355 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001686 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00811499 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,731,442 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.