Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UN01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.66 ($30.18).

Uniper stock opened at €25.96 ($30.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a PE ratio of 25.43. Uniper has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 12 month high of €30.88 ($36.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

