United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$7.54 Per Share

Analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings per share of ($7.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($9.15) to ($3.42). United Continental reported earnings per share of $4.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 285.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of ($24.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($28.80) to ($17.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.37) to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Continental.

Get United Continental alerts:

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,134 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 223.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Continental by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,409,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 337,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Continental by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,571,000 after buying an additional 278,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

UAL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,398,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. United Continental has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.