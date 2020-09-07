United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $130.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.45.

UPS stock opened at $160.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.46. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

