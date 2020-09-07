UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after acquiring an additional 246,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $312.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.98 and a 200 day moving average of $287.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $296.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.