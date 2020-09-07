Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UFPI. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Universal Forest Products has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $91,884.00. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $242,529.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,116 shares of company stock worth $894,096. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 591.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Universal Forest Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Analyst Recommendations for Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI)

