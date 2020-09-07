Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

UTI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,107. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $9.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 million, a PE ratio of -59.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $223,759.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,022,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

