V-ID Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.77 or 0.05142017 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00035401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00053103 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

