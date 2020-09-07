VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Citigroup raised VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised VALEO/S to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised VALEO/S from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.19. 16,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.70. VALEO/S has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

