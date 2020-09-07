ValuEngine Downgrades Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 99,852 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 461.3% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 1,195,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after buying an additional 430,562 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,778,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

