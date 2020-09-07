Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Holdings Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 261.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 368.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 261,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $129.82 and a twelve month high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

