Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Holdings Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 11.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 261.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 368.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.36. The stock had a trading volume of 261,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $129.82 and a twelve month high of $189.78.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit