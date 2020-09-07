Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,267,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,002,000 after purchasing an additional 783,585 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $9,411,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 317,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,490,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,325,630. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.