Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.00. 3,399,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

