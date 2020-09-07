Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co. owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $2,122,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $313,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.25. 682,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,670. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.