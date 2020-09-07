Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $19,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $62.07. 1,091,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,554. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.