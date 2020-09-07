Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $314.82. 5,133,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,491,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.32. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

