Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,354.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,659,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,130,000 after acquiring an additional 913,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,389. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

