Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,717,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,354.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,659,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,339,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,130,000 after acquiring an additional 913,802 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,389. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit