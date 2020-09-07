Veles (VLS) Trading Down 25.6% This Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.0930 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a market cap of $116,712.41 and approximately $111,272.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,155.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.03394616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.67 or 0.02192696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00469924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.08 or 0.00788559 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00597060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,365,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,573 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

