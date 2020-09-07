Verditek (LON:VDTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Verditek (LON:VDTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of VDTK stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,730 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. Verditek has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.54.

Get Verditek alerts:

About Verditek

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Verditek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verditek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.