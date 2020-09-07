Verditek (LON:VDTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Verditek (LON:VDTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of VDTK stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 13.50 ($0.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,730 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. Verditek has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.54.
About Verditek
