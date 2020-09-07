Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,250,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,798,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $250.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.