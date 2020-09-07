Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and DSV AS/ADR (NASDAQ:DSDVY) Head to Head Analysis

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Verra Mobility and DSV AS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 6 0 3.00 DSV AS/ADR 0 3 7 0 2.70

Verra Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than DSV AS/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DSV AS/ADR has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and DSV AS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% DSV AS/ADR 2.99% 9.38% 4.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of DSV AS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and DSV AS/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 3.97 $33.34 million $0.65 15.74 DSV AS/ADR $14.20 billion 2.00 $554.63 million $1.66 46.09

DSV AS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Verra Mobility. Verra Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV AS/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats DSV AS/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

DSV AS/ADR Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace, and e-services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial logistics solutions; and warehousing and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides value added services comprising purchase order management, pick-and-pack, cargo consolidation, customs clearance, etc.; and e-fulfilment, receiving order, picking and packing, and handling returns solutions. The company was formerly known as DSV, De Sammensluttede Vognmænd af 13-7 1976 A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in 2003. DSV A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

