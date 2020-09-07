Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Victory Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Victory Capital stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Victory Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

