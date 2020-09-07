Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 4,404 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $69,407.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 806.7% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Victory Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.