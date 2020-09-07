VIDT Datalink Reaches Market Cap of $32.20 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $32.20 million and $5.38 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00006830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.01 or 0.05114060 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00053094 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,269,776 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

