Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

VNOM stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.26. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

