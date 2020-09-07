Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 11th.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. 1,181,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,387. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

