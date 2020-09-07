Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €63.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.20 ($80.24) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.40 ($71.06).

VNA opened at €57.56 ($67.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 52-week high of €59.78 ($70.33). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion and a PE ratio of 12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €51.27.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

