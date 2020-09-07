Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $136.39 Average PT from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 855,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,928,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $640,657,000 after acquiring an additional 266,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,842,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,979,000 after buying an additional 177,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $361,982,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,753,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,599,000 after buying an additional 202,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,063,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

