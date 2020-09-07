Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

