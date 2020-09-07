Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 49,537.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,248,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.89, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

