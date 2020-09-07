Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $41.64 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00003236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Huobi, Kucoin and Binance. Wanchain has a total market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006130 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022911 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Huobi, DragonEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.