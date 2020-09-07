Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sienna Senior Living (SIA)

Sienna Senior Living (TSE: SIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/31/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.75.
- 8/18/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.
- 8/17/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00.
- 7/30/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$15.00.
SIA traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.32. The company had a trading volume of 201,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.02. The company has a market cap of $712.63 million and a P/E ratio of -164.06. Sienna Senior Living Inc has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.91.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
