Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sienna Senior Living (SIA)

Sienna Senior Living (TSE: SIA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.75.

8/18/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

8/17/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

8/17/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

7/30/2020 – Sienna Senior Living had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$15.00.

SIA traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.32. The company had a trading volume of 201,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.02. The company has a market cap of $712.63 million and a P/E ratio of -164.06. Sienna Senior Living Inc has a 1 year low of C$8.85 and a 1 year high of C$19.91.

Get Sienna Senior Living Inc alerts:

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$162.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is -1,354.35%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.