Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report $105.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.02 million and the highest is $111.17 million. Weingarten Realty Investors posted sales of $117.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full year sales of $418.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.21 million to $429.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $443.19 million, with estimates ranging from $410.91 million to $471.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $98.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of WRI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 914,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.25. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRI. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 84.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 42.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

