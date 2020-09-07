Wells Fargo & Co Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $103.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $93.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RPM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.63.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. RPM International has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in RPM International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

