Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NPSCY stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
