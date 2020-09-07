Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Cut to “Underperform” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE WMC opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 184.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

