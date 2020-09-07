Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Cut to “Underperform” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.
NYSE WMC opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
