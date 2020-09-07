Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:WMC opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 492.20, a current ratio of 492.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

