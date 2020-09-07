Western Standard LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Power comprises approximately 1.6% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.74% of Atlantic Power worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlantic Power by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,077. Atlantic Power Corp has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $181.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Power from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

