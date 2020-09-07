Western Standard LLC Invests $286,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 0.3% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCSL. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,497.7% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,293,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,879 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $5,280,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 122.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,278,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 704,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. 628,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $693.53 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

